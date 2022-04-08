Greenhill & Co., Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

GHL opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

