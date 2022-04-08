Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Greentown Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Greentown Service Group (Get Rating)

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.