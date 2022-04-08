Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Greentown Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.

