Gregory Politis Acquires 2,000 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of 241.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $160,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

