Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €43.40 ($47.69) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €26.10 ($28.68) on Wednesday. Grenke has a 52 week low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a 52 week high of €40.25 ($44.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

