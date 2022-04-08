Grimes & Company Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Discovery by 17.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after buying an additional 220,838 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

DISCA opened at $23.07 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

