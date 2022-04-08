Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $9.20 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $340.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

