Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to post $810.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $808.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.60 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $752.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $756,671.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,278. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 343,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

