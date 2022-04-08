GrowGeneration Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $512.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.