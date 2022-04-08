Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’ will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Guess”s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

