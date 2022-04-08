Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.79. Guild shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 705 shares.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $583.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

