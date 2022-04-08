GXChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.65 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00004325 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,930,350 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

