H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 145 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 160 to SEK 145 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
