Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

HLIT stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $903.55 million, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

