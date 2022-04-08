Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

