HC Wainwright Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.10

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
UEC stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.79.
About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
