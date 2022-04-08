HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $19.27 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $19.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $185.21 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average is $248.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.