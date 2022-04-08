Head-To-Head Contrast: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -69.80% -14.21% -12.73% TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89%

This table compares American Well and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 4.30 -$176.33 million ($0.69) -5.99 TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.38 $338.00 million $5.07 18.85

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Well and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45 TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 144.82%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $87.31, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. Given American Well’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriNet Group beats American Well on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

