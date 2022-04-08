Head-To-Head Review: Stem (STEM) & Its Peers

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 56 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Stem alerts:

This table compares Stem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -126.53% -3.98% -4.53%

This table compares Stem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.31 Stem Competitors $645.76 million $17.32 million -5.52

Stem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s competitors have a beta of 0.00, meaning that their average stock price is 100% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stem and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem Competitors 130 643 977 25 2.51

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 64.60%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Stem beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.