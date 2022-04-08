Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $4.11. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 142,747 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.