Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $333.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.37), with a volume of 204071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.72. The firm has a market cap of £452.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood purchased 15,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £48,504.17 ($63,612.03).

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.