Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.52 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

