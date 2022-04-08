Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Up 2%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.96 and last traded at $88.90. 6,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 891,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $107,029,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

