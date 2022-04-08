Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

HRI stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. Herc has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

