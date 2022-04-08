Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.05

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.05 and traded as low as $13.74. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 897 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

