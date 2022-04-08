High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

PCF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,276 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

