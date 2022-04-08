Himax Technologies’ (HIMX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HIMX. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,341,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

