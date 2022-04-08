Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $369.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $369.96 and traded as low as $334.50. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $336.77, with a volume of 2,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $717.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

