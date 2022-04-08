Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 1,159 ($15.20) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,177 ($15.44).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.65) to GBX 1,027 ($13.47) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $799.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

