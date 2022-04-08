Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 1,159 ($15.20) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,177 ($15.44).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.65) to GBX 1,027 ($13.47) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $799.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

