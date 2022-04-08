Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

