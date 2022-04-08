Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.19

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 9430886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 603,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

