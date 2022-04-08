Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

HLI opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 108.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

