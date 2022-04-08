H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

