HSBC Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $156.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.39.

Shares of BABA opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

