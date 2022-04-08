HSBC Downgrades Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) to Hold

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Orange Belgium stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday.

Orange Belgium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.

