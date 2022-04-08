Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.62. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huaneng Power International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

