Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

