Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.