Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

