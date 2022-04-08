Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €270.00 ($296.70) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
ETR HYQ traded up €6.40 ($7.03) during trading on Friday, hitting €368.80 ($405.27). 8,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €365.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €459.80. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 77.03.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
