iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$87.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

TSE IAG opened at C$73.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$63.97 and a 1 year high of C$85.25.

About iA Financial (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.