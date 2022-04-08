IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $101.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.