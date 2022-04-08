Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Cut to €64.20 by Analysts at Citigroup

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup to €64.20 ($70.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDMGF. Barclays raised Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Icade from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Icade has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

