ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ICFI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

