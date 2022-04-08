IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $198.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.37. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

