Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 134,495 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $8,150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
