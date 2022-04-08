Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 134,495 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $8,150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

