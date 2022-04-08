Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

