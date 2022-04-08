Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

