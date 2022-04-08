Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

ENPH stock opened at $206.95 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

