Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,817 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

