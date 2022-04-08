Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,813 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 25.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $228.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

